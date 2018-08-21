Bottos 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $392,113.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Bottos has a market cap of $18.77 million and $392,113.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos token can now be purchased for $0.0368 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, BigONE, CoinEgg and OTCBTC. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded up 22.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015582 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000326 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00276643 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00151100 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000221 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00035051 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos launched on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,990,153 tokens. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, BigONE, OTCBTC, IDEX, Bit-Z, Bibox and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

