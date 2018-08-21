Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock (BIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on August 31st

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock (NYSE:BIF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BIF stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.84.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock

There is no company description available for Boulder Growth & Income Fund.

