Brenntag (BNR) Given a €50.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note published on Monday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNR. Independent Research set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Commerzbank set a €61.00 ($69.32) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($63.64) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €57.60 ($65.46).

FRA:BNR opened at €51.52 ($58.55) on Monday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($48.93) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($63.92).

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

