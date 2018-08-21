Brightcove (BCOV) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.10

News headlines about Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Brightcove earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the software maker an impact score of 47.0044085905625 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCOV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brightcove presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Shares of BCOV stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,877. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.83 million, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Brightcove had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Brightcove’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Ray acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $161,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. The company offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics, as well as APIs, SDKs, and developer resources.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.