Brokerages Expect American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) to Post $0.27 EPS

Analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.26. American Homes 4 Rent posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $264.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho set a $25.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 141,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $2,920,770.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $46,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 615,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,645,000 after acquiring an additional 96,806 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 339.3% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 331,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 256,200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth approximately $5,217,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH opened at $22.78 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $23.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

