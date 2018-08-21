Brokerages Expect Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Brooks Automation posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $223.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.98 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRKS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

Shares of BRKS opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $906,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,264 shares in the company, valued at $16,241,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 29,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $960,324.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537,264 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,528.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,536 shares of company stock worth $3,745,389 over the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 624.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

