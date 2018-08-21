Brokerages Set Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) PT at $19.67

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Chardan Capital downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 8th.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, SVP Kurt J. Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $78,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,469 shares in the company, valued at $632,530.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hung Do sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 396,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,634,011.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $652,450 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $993,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 138.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 139,179 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,055,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,951,000 after buying an additional 410,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 765,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after buying an additional 80,306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.22. The company had a trading volume of 64,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,844. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 460.04%. The business had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million. analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate in patients with pompe disease.

