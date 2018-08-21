Brokerages Set Cellectis SA (CLLS) Price Target at $45.67

Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cellectis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cellectis from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th.

NASDAQ:CLLS traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,701. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.85. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $38.85.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 25.46% and a negative net margin of 281.38%. sell-side analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 1,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

