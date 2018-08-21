Brokerages Set Middleby Corp (MIDD) Target Price at $125.17

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.17.

MIDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Wellington Shields raised shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

MIDD opened at $117.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.94. Middleby has a 12-month low of $98.06 and a 12-month high of $138.89.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $668.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.88 million. Middleby had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 261.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the second quarter worth $118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 305.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the second quarter worth $311,000.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

