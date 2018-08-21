Brokerages Set Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) PT at $33.33

Shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sleep Number from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

In related news, CFO David R. Callen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.88 per share, with a total value of $27,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $245,667.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter worth about $117,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter worth about $178,000.

Sleep Number stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.07. The stock had a trading volume of 15,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,549. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $40.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Sleep Number had a return on equity of 115.80% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $316.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.