Brokers Offer Predictions for Versum Materials Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (VSM)

Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Versum Materials in a research note issued on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Versum Materials’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Versum Materials alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Versum Materials from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Versum Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Versum Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.57.

Shares of VSM opened at $37.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. Versum Materials has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $42.74.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.20 million. Versum Materials had a return on equity of 264.89% and a net margin of 14.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Versum Materials by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,009,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,872,000 after purchasing an additional 120,849 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Versum Materials by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,239,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,811,000 after purchasing an additional 578,716 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Versum Materials by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,584,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,330,000 after purchasing an additional 858,236 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Versum Materials by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,937,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,169,000 after purchasing an additional 28,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Versum Materials by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,093,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,618,000 after buying an additional 74,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $93,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,043.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Versum Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.57%.

Versum Materials Company Profile

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates in two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S). The Materials segment provides specialty chemicals and materials used in semiconductors, as well as specialty gases used in the semiconductor manufacturing process, including high purity process materials for deposition, metallization, and chamber cleaning and etching; chemicals mechanical planarization slurries; organosilanes; organometallics and liquid dopants for thin film deposition; and formulated chemical products for post-etch cleaning primarily for the manufacture of silicon and compound semiconductors, and thin film transistor liquid crystal displays.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Versum Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versum Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.