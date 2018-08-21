Brokers Set Expectations for Metro, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (MRU)

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Metro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.54. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Metro from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Metro from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Metro in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.20.

TSE:MRU opened at C$42.69 on Monday. Metro has a 1 year low of C$38.32 and a 1 year high of C$45.44.

In other news, insider Carmine Fortino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.18, for a total value of C$215,900.00.

Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets, discount and drug stores, and food stores that provide grocery products, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, prepared meals, fruits and vegetables, meats, and frozen foods.

