Brokers Set Expectations for UrtheCast Corp’s Q3 2018 Earnings (UR)

UrtheCast Corp (TSE:UR) – Clarus Securities issued their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of UrtheCast in a report released on Thursday, August 16th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for UrtheCast’s FY2018 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of UrtheCast from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th.

UR opened at C$0.24 on Monday. UrtheCast has a 1-year low of C$0.17 and a 1-year high of C$1.64.

About UrtheCast

UrtheCast Corp., a technology company, provides information-rich products and services to geospatial and geoanalytics markets. The company operates Earth observation sensors in space, including two satellites, Deimos-1 and Deimos-2, to produce imagery data distributed directly to partners and customers.

