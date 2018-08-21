Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Has $724,000 Stake in Amphenol Co. (APH)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 236.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 16,640.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APH stock opened at $94.30 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $78.12 and a 52 week high of $95.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.88.

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $3,105,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $764,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 640,213 shares of company stock valued at $60,480,618 in the last ninety days. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

