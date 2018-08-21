Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Has $853,000 Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COO opened at $256.06 on Tuesday. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $216.47 and a 12 month high of $261.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The medical device company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.45.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Stanley Md Zinberg sold 6,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.48, for a total value of $1,550,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $235,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,073.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,390,836. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

