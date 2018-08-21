Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,052,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $652,223,000 after buying an additional 651,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,855,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,630 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,108,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,336,000 after purchasing an additional 293,122 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 618.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,308,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $186,106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.13 and a 1-year high of $52.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

