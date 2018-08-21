Bunzl (BNZL) PT Raised to GBX 2,660 at Deutsche Bank

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 2,650 ($33.87) to GBX 2,660 ($34.00) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Bunzl to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,200 ($28.12) to GBX 2,350 ($30.04) in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($28.76) to GBX 2,350 ($30.04) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,200 ($28.12) to GBX 2,300 ($29.40) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bunzl has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,372.30 ($30.32).

Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,352 ($30.07) on Friday. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 1,918.50 ($24.52) and a one year high of GBX 2,472 ($31.60).

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,315 ($29.59), for a total value of £13,033.45 ($16,660.42).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

