Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Shares Bought by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 6,700.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 83.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 500,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,599 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 7,911.6% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 80,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 79,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denver Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.8% in the first quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $167.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.42. Burlington Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $83.90 and a twelve month high of $167.54.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 16,096.86% and a net margin of 6.61%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, insider Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.19, for a total value of $372,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $3,125,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,730 shares in the company, valued at $47,463,887.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,262 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,076. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.18.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

