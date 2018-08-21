Cae Inc (CAE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.00. 199,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,921. CAE has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. CAE had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that CAE will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This is a positive change from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. CAE’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 41.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 67,521 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Port Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 17.7% in the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 51,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 3.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 177,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

