Camping World (CWH) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 78.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CWH. ValuEngine downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $42.00 price target on Camping World and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Camping World from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Camping World from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Camping World has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.58.

NYSE:CWH opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Camping World has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $47.62.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Camping World had a positive return on equity of 211.54% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. analysts expect that Camping World will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kent Dillon Schickli acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.96 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,961.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Camping World by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

