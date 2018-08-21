Canaccord Genuity Boosts Ensign Energy Services (ESI) Price Target to C$6.50

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. GMP Securities raised Ensign Energy Services from a reduce rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Evercore decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.58.

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$6.55 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$5.29 and a 12 month high of C$7.83.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

