Canaccord Genuity Increases Total Energy Services (TOT) Price Target to C$17.00

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TOT. TD Securities upped their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. AltaCorp Capital reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Total Energy Services in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC cut Total Energy Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

Shares of TOT opened at C$11.60 on Friday. Total Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$10.55 and a 12 month high of C$15.47.

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.50 per share, with a total value of C$51,750.00. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.60 per share, with a total value of C$58,000.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 78,835 shares of company stock valued at $918,413.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

