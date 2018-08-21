Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $28,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Grisanti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,654,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $83.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.68 and a 1 year high of $87.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

