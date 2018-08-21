CannabisCoin Price Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $6,039.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

AC3 (AC3) traded up 68.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000701 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000155 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

CannabisCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.