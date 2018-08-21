Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 3,098 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a $91.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.32.

NYSE:YUM opened at $84.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.61 and a twelve month high of $88.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 27.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

