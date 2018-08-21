Capital Product Partners (CPLP) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Capital Product Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 47.4264157965319 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

CPLP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,562. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.82 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 8.86%. equities research analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPLP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel; edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

