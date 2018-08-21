Caretrust REIT (CTRE) Given Buy Rating at KeyCorp

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $19.00 price target on Caretrust REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Shares of CTRE opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. Caretrust REIT has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $38.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Caretrust REIT’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the first quarter valued at $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 83.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 1,209.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 186 net leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 24 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

