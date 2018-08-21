CARREFOUR SA/S (CRRFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CARREFOUR SA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th.

Get CARREFOUR SA/S alerts:

Shares of CRRFY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 155,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,369. CARREFOUR SA/S has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CARREFOUR SA/S Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for CARREFOUR SA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARREFOUR SA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.