Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report released on Wednesday, August 15th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.05.

CRZO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrizo Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.74.

CRZO opened at $22.79 on Monday. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 2.15.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $264.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.08 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 52.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, Director Frank A. Wojtek sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $58,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,155.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $209,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,833,437.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,977 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $160,000.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

