Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,976,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Caterpillar worth $268,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 365.1% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday. Argus decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.94.

CAT traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.55. 26,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,274,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.24. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

