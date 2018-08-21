CDW common stock (CDW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CDW common stock (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CDW common stock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.36. CDW common stock posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW common stock will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $4.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CDW common stock.

CDW common stock (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. CDW common stock had a return on equity of 71.09% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDW. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CDW common stock from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded CDW common stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW common stock from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of CDW common stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW common stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 17,500 shares of CDW common stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $1,466,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 17,143 shares of CDW common stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $1,476,869.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 617,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,173,330.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,884 shares of company stock worth $12,837,099. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in CDW common stock by 17.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL raised its position in CDW common stock by 935.3% in the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 35,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in CDW common stock by 3.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CDW common stock by 314.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CDW common stock by 14.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.40. The stock had a trading volume of 51,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,548. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.03. CDW common stock has a 1 year low of $58.57 and a 1 year high of $88.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. CDW common stock’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

CDW common stock Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

