CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.0097 on Major Exchanges

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, IDEX and Bancor Network. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $281,301.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00274026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00148059 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000224 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010732 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00034174 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR’s launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 403,711,321 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

