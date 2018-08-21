Celcuity (CELC) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) have been trending positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Celcuity earned a media sentiment score of 0.36 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 48.5176875643803 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

CELC remained flat at $$25.90 during trading on Tuesday. 4,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,859. Celcuity has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $29.19.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02.

In other news, Director Richard Nigon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $190,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the response rates of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company is developing CELx tests to diagnose two new sub-types of HER2-negative breast cancer.

