Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Director Keith A.J. Macphail Purchases 12,000 Shares

Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.80 per share, with a total value of C$141,600.00.

Keith A.J. Macphail also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 20th, Keith A.J. Macphail bought 12,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.99 per share, with a total value of C$143,880.00.

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$12.02 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy Inc has a twelve month low of C$9.02 and a twelve month high of C$14.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

CVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Cenovus Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. CSFB upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.04.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

