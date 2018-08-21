Cesca Therapeutics (KOOL) Shares Down 0%

Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KOOL) shares were down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 4,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 216,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KOOL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cesca Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cesca Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $5.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

About Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL)

Cesca Therapeutics Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies and products for cell-based therapeutics in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company develops automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products.

