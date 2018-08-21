Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.23

News headlines about Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Charles River Laboratories Intl. earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 47.8678568026901 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $119.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.66. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 52-week low of $96.70 and a 52-week high of $130.66.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $585.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.65 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 25.26%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Davide Molho sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $149,942.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,258 shares of company stock worth $4,001,244. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

