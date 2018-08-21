Cheapcoin (CHEAP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.00

Cheapcoin (CURRENCY:CHEAP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. Cheapcoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Cheapcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cheapcoin has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Cheapcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cheapcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000326 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00279013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00151354 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000221 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010915 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00035522 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Cheapcoin

Cheapcoin’s official Twitter account is @cheapcrypto.

Cheapcoin Coin Trading

Cheapcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheapcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheapcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cheapcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cheapcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cheapcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.