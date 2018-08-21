Chemical Bank Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)

Chemical Bank lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Chemical Bank owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 87,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $176.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $138.69 and a one year high of $176.96.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.