Chemical Financial (CHFC) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chemical Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the bank an impact score of 47.4112211234002 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHFC opened at $57.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chemical Financial has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $59.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $195.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.58 million. Chemical Financial had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.59%. analysts anticipate that Chemical Financial will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Chemical Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Chemical Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemical Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Chemical Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Chemical Financial in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other Chemical Financial news, insider Robert Rathbun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,188.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

