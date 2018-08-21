ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCXI shares. ValuEngine raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 10th. HC Wainwright started coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Friday, August 10th.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $542.13 million, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.67. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 million. ChemoCentryx had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 18.69%. research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Markus J. Cappel sold 25,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $344,196.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,637.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 49,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $682,701.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,603.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,897 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV).

Further Reading: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.