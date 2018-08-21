Cheniere Energy (LNG) PT Set at $82.00 by Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a $82.00 target price on Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LNG. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Barclays set a $77.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.18.

LNG stock opened at $61.66 on Monday. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $40.36 and a 12 month high of $69.50.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Heather Zichal sold 3,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $234,060.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,313.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,573,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,023,406 shares of company stock valued at $585,904,060.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 325.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 770,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,225,000 after purchasing an additional 589,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 205,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,440 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,266,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

