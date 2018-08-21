CHEX (CHEX) Market Capitalization Hits $0.00

CHEX (CURRENCY:CHEX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. One CHEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CHEX has traded flat against the dollar. CHEX has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CHEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014939 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000324 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00278599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00148547 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000237 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00035630 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CHEX’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for CHEX is www.chex.fund. CHEX’s official Twitter account is @TheCHEXplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CHEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

