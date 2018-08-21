Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.77.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Chico’s FAS from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 31st.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Shares of CHS stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. 167,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,097. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $561.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Chico’s FAS’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 13.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,075,000 after purchasing an additional 303,555 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 37.8% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 737,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 202,184 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at $379,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at $6,328,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 96.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,214,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,060 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.