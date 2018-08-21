Chimerix (CMRX) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chimerix earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.2233525264107 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Chimerix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chimerix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.22. 67,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.36. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $5.94.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.94 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 34.94% and a negative net margin of 1,582.64%. equities research analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chimerix news, insider M Michelle Berrey bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 325,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,652. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

