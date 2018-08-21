China Biologic Products (CBPO) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of China Biologic Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of China Biologic Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of China Biologic Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Biologic Products from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBPO opened at $100.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. China Biologic Products has a 1-year low of $71.85 and a 1-year high of $107.44.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that China Biologic Products will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in China Biologic Products by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,347,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in China Biologic Products by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,038,000 after purchasing an additional 247,555 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in China Biologic Products by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 680,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 45,564 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in China Biologic Products by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 651,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,690,000 after purchasing an additional 107,573 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in China Biologic Products by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 292,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,669,000 after purchasing an additional 63,843 shares during the period. 53.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

