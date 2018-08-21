Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Holdings Lifted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $14,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $515.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.55, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.41. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.51 and a 52-week high of $530.68.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $506.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $413.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.49.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

