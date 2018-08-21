CHIPS (CHIPS) Trading 10.3% Higher This Week

CHIPS (CURRENCY:CHIPS) traded down 39.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. CHIPS has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $43.00 worth of CHIPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CHIPS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0880 or 0.00001369 BTC on exchanges including BarterDEX and CoinExchange. During the last week, CHIPS has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CHIPS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,436.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $524.67 or 0.08167392 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013359 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00030171 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.63 or 0.02064903 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00064035 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004185 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00001069 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003143 BTC.

CHIPS Coin Profile

CHIPS (CRYPTO:CHIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CHIPS’s total supply is 20,995,342 coins. CHIPS’s official Twitter account is @SuperNETorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CHIPS Coin Trading

CHIPS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and BarterDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHIPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHIPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHIPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CHIPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CHIPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.