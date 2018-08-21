Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) VP Louis Tursi Sells 315,820 Shares

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) VP Louis Tursi sold 315,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $18,033,322.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,875,281.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.21 and a 1 year high of $58.03.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.85%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 937.5% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 3,720.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 119,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 116,528 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $60.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.