CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,800 Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,000.

Get Amplify Online Retail ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBUY opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.79.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.