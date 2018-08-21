CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in Consumer Discretionary SPDR (XLY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Consumer Discretionary SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLY) by 14.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Consumer Discretionary SPDR were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XLY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Consumer Discretionary SPDR by 313.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,275,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,205,000 after purchasing an additional 967,039 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Consumer Discretionary SPDR by 83.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,127,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,188,000 after purchasing an additional 513,075 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Consumer Discretionary SPDR by 1.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,102,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Consumer Discretionary SPDR by 102.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,000,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,327,000 after purchasing an additional 506,429 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Consumer Discretionary SPDR by 6.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,313,000 after purchasing an additional 44,362 shares during the period.

XLY stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,171,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,819,639. Consumer Discretionary SPDR has a twelve month low of $87.97 and a twelve month high of $114.59.

About Consumer Discretionary SPDR

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

